Frank Adams
WATERLOO — Frank Adams will be honored on his retirement with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Junies Restaurant, 100 Plaza Drive, Elk Run Heights.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He retired Oct. 4 from Hy Pro Inc. after seven years.
Hosting the party will be his daughters, Amy DeMoss and Hannah Adams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.