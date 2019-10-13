{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Frank Adams will be honored on his retirement with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Junies Restaurant, 100 Plaza Drive, Elk Run Heights.

He retired Oct. 4 from Hy Pro Inc. after seven years.

Hosting the party will be his daughters, Amy DeMoss and Hannah Adams.

