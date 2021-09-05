Francis MurphyWATERLOO-Francis Murphy is celebrating his 85th birthday with an open house.

Francis was born on September 15, 1936, in Decorah to Francis and Loretta Murphy.

His family includes 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

His open house will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., on September 11, at the Waterloo Elks Club. The open house will be hosted by Corrine and Dane True, Jeff Murphy and Kim Johnson, Paul and Kate Murphy, Roger and Deb Murphy, Gary and Denise Murphy, Carol Murphy, Jason and Joann Murphy.

No gifts are requested and no invitations will be sent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0