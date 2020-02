WATERLOO -- Florence Ramsell will be honored on her 100th birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 9, at Maples Lanes.

She was born Feb. 9, 1920, in Leighton.

Florence had worked for Bearing Service Co. She still loves to bowl three times a week.

Hosting the event will be her sons, Craig, Kevin and Scott, along with her grandchildren.

