Fleshner-Jones

CHARLES CITY-Phil and Connie Fleshner of Janesville are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Fleshner to Dakotah Jones.

A ceremony is planned for September 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Charles City.

The late Neena Jones is the mother of Dakotah Jones.

The bride to be is a senior accountant at First Security Bank & Trust in Charles City. The groom to be is a manager of Sherwin-Williams in Charles City.

The couple resides in Charles City.

