Fitzgerald/50

MASON CITY-Mr. and Mrs. Fitzgerald are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bill Fitzgerald married Terri Francis on June 5, 1971, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City.

Mr. Fitzgerald is retired from UNI. Mrs. Fitzgerald is retired from Qwest, Clinical Health Psychologists, and Valley Park Family Dental P.C.

Their family includes two children: Nathan (Jennifer) Fitzgerald and Molly (Eric) Adams both of Cedar Falls; along with one grandchild: Alexandra (AJ) Fitzgerald.

