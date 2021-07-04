Fischels/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Fischels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family dinner.

Richard Fischels married Diann Crowe on July 10, 1971, at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Fischels is retired from John Deere's. Mrs. Fischels is retired from the Sacred Heart lunchroom.

Their family includes: Michelle of Waterloo, Mike (Amy) of Hiawatha; and two grandchildren, Noah and Hope Fischels.

Cards can be sent to: 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. #1111, Waterloo, 50701.

