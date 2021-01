Fischels/35

JESUP-Mr. and Mrs. Fischels are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ed and Teresa Fischels were married on January 18, 1986, in Jesup.

Mr. Fischels is employed by B&B Construction. Mrs. Fischels is employed as a in home daycare provider.

Their family includes: Lynn (Chad) Ott of Readlyn, Dallas (Natalie) Fischels of Coronado, Colo., Josie, Gentry, Hazel, Mackee, and Haiydn.

Cards can be sent to: 8010 Fox Rd., Jesup, 50648.

