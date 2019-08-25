Fink/50
CEDAR FALLS — Dean and Judith Johnson Fink will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St., Cedar Falls.
They were married Sept. 6, 1969, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.
Dean retired as a barber with Simcox & Fink Barber Shop, and Judith retired as a paraeducator with the Cedar Falls Schools.
Hosting the event will be their three children, Christopher Fink of New Hartford, Angela and Kyler Syhlman and Sarah and Micah Staker of Cedar Falls. They have have five grandchildren, Kennedy, Josey and Waylon Syhlman and Myah and Michael Staker.
No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 918 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls 50613.
