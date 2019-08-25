{{featured_button_text}}
Fink/50

Mr. and Mrs. Fink

Fink/50

CEDAR FALLS — Dean and Judith Johnson Fink will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St., Cedar Falls.

They were married Sept. 6, 1969, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dean retired as a barber with Simcox & Fink Barber Shop, and Judith retired as a paraeducator with the Cedar Falls Schools.

Hosting the event will be their three children, Christopher Fink of New Hartford, Angela and Kyler Syhlman and Sarah and Micah Staker of Cedar Falls. They have have five grandchildren, Kennedy, Josey and Waylon Syhlman and Myah and Michael Staker.

No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 918 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments