CEDAR FALLS — David and Linda Finck are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
David Finck and Linda Higgins were married Dec. 28, 1969, in Kearney, Neb.
Both are retired. Linda was a secretary with the Cedar Falls Schools, and David was an engineer at John Deere Product Engineering Center.
Their family includes Chris (Rhonda) Finck of Cedar Falls and Debra (Jerod) Gayer of Waverly, along with five grandchildren, Jordan, Kaylen and Tyler Gayer and Ryan and Amanda Finck.
