Feuerhak/50
CEDAR FALLS — Donald and Barbara (Bowen) Feuerhak are celebrating their 50th weddding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Dec. 21, 1969, in Rock Falls.
Barbara retired as a library media specialist with Orchard Hill Elementary, and Donald is a retired ELCA Lutheran pastor.
Their family includes children Lisa Buettner of East Peoria, Ill., and Jennifer Shila of Omaha, Neb., as well as five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to them at 1520 Springbrook Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
