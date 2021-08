Fettkether Reunion

The 66th annual Fettkether family reunion took place on Sunday, July 18 at Jesup City Park and was hosted by Tim and Sharon Corkery.

Relatives came from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas to enjoy an afternoon of food, fun, and reminiscing.

Looking forward to next year’s reunion hosted by Betty and Marvin Weber as well as Daniel and Brittany Weber.

See you next summer!

