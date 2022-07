WAVERLY -- Glenn and Gail (Brocka) Fenneman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 28.

They were married July 28, 1962, at the Congregational Church in Allison. He is a retired mathematics professor from Wartburg College, and she is a retired kindergarten teacher from Waverly-Shell Rock Schools.

They are the parents of two children, Gretchen (Kurt) DeVore of Clarksville, IA, and Laura (Jeremy) Sessler of Denver, IA. There are seven grandchildren.