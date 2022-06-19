 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Father George Karnik

father george karnik.jpg

Father George Karnik 

WATERLOO — Father George Karnik will be honored at a 90th birthday and Fourth of July Farewell barbecue on Monday, July 4.

It will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 650 Stephan Ave., Waterloo. Friends are invited to a barbecue lunch from noon to 3 pm. at the Parish Center there.

Father Karnik was assistant pastor at St. Edward Church, 1958-63, teaching at Columbus High School; pastor of St. John Church and then also, St. Nicholas Church, Evansdale, 1985-2002.

In 2015, he helped start BRIDGES out of POVERTY — Getting Ahead in the Cedar Valley education program. He was a co-founder of the Christian Experience Weekends.

He is moving to Villa Raphael, 115 Mt. Loretta Ave., Dubuque, IA 52003. Send emails to dbqkarnik@dbqarch.org.

