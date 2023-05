WATERLOO — Father Denny Juhl will celebrate his 50th anniversary in the priesthood on May 21 at St. Ludmila Parish in Cedar Rapids. The event begins with a 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by a reception until 2 p.m.

No invitations are being sent, and the honoree requests no gifts.

He was ordained May 26, 1973, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Now residing in Cedar Rapids, Juhl served at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.