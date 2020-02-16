Exchange Club of Waterloo Donation

The Exchange Club of Waterloo presented its donation of $4,224.00 to the Captain Martin Thies of the Salvation Army last month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Knapp, current Exchange Club president (shown presenting the check to Thies, along with Exchange Club members), said that club members had raised money for the Salvation Army through an in-house fundraiser during the month of December.

Knapp said that the Exchange Club of Waterloo is pleased to help the Salvation Army each year during its holiday drive. Projects such as this are part of the Exchange Club’s mission for service in the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0