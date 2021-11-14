Even / 65

WATERLOO – Theodore and Dolores (Delagardelle) Even were united in marriage November 19, 1956, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. They will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Ted is retired from Youngblut Contracting Inc., and Dolores worked in the cafeteria at Covenant Medical Center.

Their children are: Don (Sherry) of Dike, Bernie, Rick (Sharon) of Waterloo, Mark (Michelle) of Denver, Nick (Samantha), Kelly (Dee) all of Cedar Rapids, Curt of Hudson, and Glenn (Tammy) of Urbandale. They have 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 deceased great-grandchild and 2 great-great grand-children.

Cards and wishes may be sent to them at PO Box 363, Gilbertville, IA 50634.

