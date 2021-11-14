 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Even / 65

  • 0
111421-cel-ann-even.jpg

Mr. and Mrs. Even 

Even / 65

WATERLOO – Theodore and Dolores (Delagardelle) Even were united in marriage November 19, 1956, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. They will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Ted is retired from Youngblut Contracting Inc., and Dolores worked in the cafeteria at Covenant Medical Center.

Their children are: Don (Sherry) of Dike, Bernie, Rick (Sharon) of Waterloo, Mark (Michelle) of Denver, Nick (Samantha), Kelly (Dee) all of Cedar Rapids, Curt of Hudson, and Glenn (Tammy) of Urbandale. They have 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 deceased great-grandchild and 2 great-great grand-children.

Cards and wishes may be sent to them at PO Box 363, Gilbertville, IA 50634.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News