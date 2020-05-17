× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

READLYN -- John and Mary Lee Even will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

John Even and Mary Lee Weber were married May 16, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Mr. and Mrs. Even are both retired. They still farm and are enjoying spending time with their grandkids and great-grandkids.

Their children are John (Kerry) Even of Fairbank, Ron (Samanda) Even of Hazelton, Jeanne (Curt) Schmit of Readlyn, Joe Even, Julie (Pat) Lansing of Sumner, James (Marcie) Even of Fairbank, and Lonnie (Lacey) Even of Waverly. They also have two deceased sons, Donny and Thomas Even. They have 23 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren as well.

Cards can be sent to: 2343 Viking Avenue, Readlyn, 50668.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0