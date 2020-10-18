Evelyn (Sandy) Turner

CEDAR FALLS - Evelyn (Sandy) Turner is celebrating her 96th birthday with a card shower.

Evelyn was born on September 29, 1924, to Will and Irma Sands.

She graduated from Janesville high school in 1942.

Evelyn is well known for her beautifully decorated wedding cakes and her many hours of volunteering at Sartori Hospital and Rebekah's of Cedar Falls IOOF.

Her family includes; her husband, Verne (deceased); her sons, Scott, Don (deceased), Gene (deceased); and her grandson Jason and his family, Alexis and Wilomena.

Cards can be sent to: 925 Bertchwood St., Cedar Falls, 50613.

