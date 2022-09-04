NEW HARTFORD -- Leslie and Darlys (Oberhelman) Evans will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 9, 1972, at Plainfield United Methodist Church.

Leslie is retired from John Deere, and Daryls is retired from CUNA Mutual Insurance.

They have one daughter, Caitlyn (Tayler) Wegner of Aplington.

A secret card shower is planned. Cards may be sent to 30173 300th St., New Hartford, IA 50660.

Please help them celebrate their Golden Anniversary by sending well wishes.

Happy 50th Anniversary from your family!