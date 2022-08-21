 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CEDAR FALLS -- Eugene Harringa will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.

Harringa was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Titonka, the son of Harm and Minne Harringa. He married Aurelia Heinrich Harringa on Oct. 28, 1956, and is retired from John Deere.

Their children are Tim and Joan Harringa, Denver, IA; Dan Harringa of Omaha, Neb.; and Steve and Jami Harringa, Olathe, Kan.

There are six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 5300 S. Main St., No. 16, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

