Eugene "Gene" F. Puetz

CEDAR FALLS - Eugene "Gene" F. Puetz is celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower.

Eugene was born on September 12th, 1920, in Merrill.

He was a WWII Navy pilot and navigator from 1942-1945, a farmer, and also worked in ag product sales.

Cards can be sent to: 5300 S. Main St., #49, Cedar Falls, 50613. Please send greetings his way. He celebrates each God given day.

