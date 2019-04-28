Esther Cutsforth

WATERLOO — Esther M. Cutsforth will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, May 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Sulentic Parish Center, hosted by her family.
A card shower is also planned.
She was born May 8, 1919, in Riceville to William and Eliza Worple. She married Robert Cutsforth on July 2, 1935; he died in September 1987.
Esther retired from Powers Manufacturing in 1981.
Her family includes two sons, Bob (the late Barbara) and Chuck (the late Carolee), both of Waterloo, as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to her at 1248 Sheerer, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.