Esther Cutsforth

WATERLOO — Esther M. Cutsforth will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, May 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Sulentic Parish Center, hosted by her family.

A card shower is also planned.

She was born May 8, 1919, in Riceville to William and Eliza Worple. She married Robert Cutsforth on July 2, 1935; he died in September 1987.

Esther retired from Powers Manufacturing in 1981.

Her family includes two sons, Bob (the late Barbara) and Chuck (the late Carolee), both of Waterloo, as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to her at 1248 Sheerer, Waterloo 50701.

