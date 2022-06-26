INDEPENDENCE -- Steve and Patty Esch will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.

They were married July 1, 1972, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. She is retired director of care management for NEI3A. He is a retired sales account manager for Indiana Heat Transfer Corp.

They are the parents of Heidi and Jeff Guse of Cedar Falls, Autumn and Alejandro Pino of Cedar Rapids, and Abby and Michael McMahon of Mundelein, IL. There are seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1107 7th St. NE, Independence, IA 50644.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0