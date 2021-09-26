BIRTHDAY Ervin J. Hanus Sep 26, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Ervin J. Hanus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ervin J. HanusTRAER-Ervin J. Hanus has celebrated his 89th birthday.Ervin was born on September 13, 1932 on the centennial farm in Traer.Please send him cards to: 559 Taylor St. #7, Traer, 50675. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ervin J. Hanus Birthday Farm Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Engagements Hinkle-Knapp Aug 29, 2021 Hinckle-Knapp