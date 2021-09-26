 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ervin J. Hanus
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Ervin J. Hanus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ervin J. Hanus

Ervin J. Hanus

Ervin J. Hanus

TRAER-Ervin J. Hanus has celebrated his 89th birthday.

Ervin was born on September 13, 1932 on the centennial farm in Traer.

Please send him cards to: 559 Taylor St. #7, Traer, 50675.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News