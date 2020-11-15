Erpelding/50

FLORIDA—Mr. and Mrs. Erpelding are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Doug Erpelding married Jennie Butler on November 14, 1970 at American Lutheran Church in Jesup.

Mr. Erpelding retired from the Iowa Building Dept. with the City of Waterloo. Mrs. Erpelding retired from the Principal Financial Group.

Their family includes: Jason (Anne) Erpelding, and two grandchildren; Drew and Cade Erpelding.

The couple now resides in Orlando, Florida.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0