Ernestine Wise
WATERLOO — Ernestine Wise will celebrate her 100th birthday with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.
She was born Dec. 11, 1919, in Durant, Miss., to Daniel Anderson and Beulah White. She married John E. Wise Sr.; he died in 1997.
Mrs. Wise is a retired homemaker.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her family includes Marjorie Webb, Ruby Gary, Delores Beaman, John Wise Jr., Rosie Keys, Patricia Spates, (Debbie Wise, deceased), Angela Moore and Carolyn Wise Mayo.
She also has 20 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 1702 Easton Ave., Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.