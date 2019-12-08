{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Ernestine Wise will celebrate her 100th birthday with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.

She was born Dec. 11, 1919, in Durant, Miss., to Daniel Anderson and Beulah White. She married John E. Wise Sr.; he died in 1997.

Mrs. Wise is a retired homemaker.

Her family includes Marjorie Webb, Ruby Gary, Delores Beaman, John Wise Jr., Rosie Keys, Patricia Spates, (Debbie Wise, deceased), Angela Moore and Carolyn Wise Mayo.

She also has 20 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1702 Easton Ave., Waterloo 50702.

