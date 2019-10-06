Ernest Bentley
WATERLOO — Ernest C. Bentley will be celebrating his 88th birthday on Oct. 12 with a potluck social time at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
Come and bring your favorite dish and have chicken and noodles and birthday cake with Ernest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ernest worked for the city of Waterloo for 30 years. He started on the street department and then a truck driver for garbage and ended his years there as a foreman.
Love you, Dad!
Roxanne and Brenda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.