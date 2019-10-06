Ernest Bentley

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Ernest C. Bentley will be celebrating his 88th birthday on Oct. 12 with a potluck social time at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

Come and bring your favorite dish and have chicken and noodles and birthday cake with Ernest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Ernest worked for the city of Waterloo for 30 years. He started on the street department and then a truck driver for garbage and ended his years there as a foreman.

Love you, Dad!

Roxanne and Brenda

