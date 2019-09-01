Erickson-Vandendriessche

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Nicole Erickson and Bryce Vandendriessche, both of Waterloo, are announcing their approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Ginny and Ron Erickson of Dubuque and Kim and Mike Vandendriessche of Cedar Falls.

The bride-to-be is a member service representative with Dupaco Community Credit Union, and the groom-to-be is a financial counselor with Principal Financial Group.

The 1 p.m. ceremony is set for Oct. 5 at the Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.

