Erickson-Vandendriessche
CEDAR FALLS — Nicole Erickson and Bryce Vandendriessche, both of Waterloo, are announcing their approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Ginny and Ron Erickson of Dubuque and Kim and Mike Vandendriessche of Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The bride-to-be is a member service representative with Dupaco Community Credit Union, and the groom-to-be is a financial counselor with Principal Financial Group.
The 1 p.m. ceremony is set for Oct. 5 at the Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.