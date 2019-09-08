{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Engel

JANESVILLE — Arlyn and Mavis (Ubben) Engel are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Island Park Beach House, 218 Center St., Cedar Falls.

They were married Sept. 12, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Hosting the event will be their children, Deb and Bob Pingel of Fort Dodge, Doug Engel of Gilman, Dan and Connie Engel of Belle Plaine and Diane and Roger Blakesley of Cedar Falls. They also have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to 402 N. Birch St., Janesville 50647.

