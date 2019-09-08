Engel/65
JANESVILLE — Arlyn and Mavis (Ubben) Engel are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Island Park Beach House, 218 Center St., Cedar Falls.
They were married Sept. 12, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be their children, Deb and Bob Pingel of Fort Dodge, Doug Engel of Gilman, Dan and Connie Engel of Belle Plaine and Diane and Roger Blakesley of Cedar Falls. They also have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to 402 N. Birch St., Janesville 50647.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.