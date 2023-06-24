WATERLOO — Announcement is being made of the engagement and approaching marriage of Elizabeth Morrison and Cayler Friedly, both of Waterloo.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Reinbeck, with Father Craig Steimel officiating. A reception will follow at Hilltop Farm in Reinbeck.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Chris and Melanie Morrison of Prior Lake, Minn. She is the granddaughter of Russell and Anita Greiner of Reinbeck, Scotta Morrison of Des Moines and the late Ron Morrison.

Cayler is the son of Bruce and Christine Friedly of Waterloo. He is the grandson of LaVonne Friedly and the late Don Friedly of Waterloo, and the late William and Annette Crinigan.

The bride is a fourth-grade teacher at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence in Waterloo. She graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato.

The groom is employed by Wageman Construction as a carpenter.

Maid of honor is Alexis Morrison of Edmond, Okla., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids are Kayla Sproul of Waterloo, cousin of the bride; Tara Griffin of Robins, sister of the groom; Sarah Giles of Plum City, Wis., a childhood friend of the bride; and Amber Nash of Fuquay Varina, N. C., and Erin Hancer of Bloomington, Minn., both college friends of the bride.

Junior bridesmaid is Harlow Griffin of Robins, and flower girl is Charlotte Friedly of Waterloo, both nieces of the groom.

Dylan Diaz of Des Moines, a childhood friend of the groom, is best man. Groomsmen will be Conner Friedly of Waterloo, and T.J. Stocks of Evansdale, both brothers of the groom; Zach Hines of Waverly, cousin of the groom; and Ben Russell of Waterloo, and Justin Guilliams of Clinton, both friends of the groom. Ring bearer is Walker Bangert from Falls City, Neb., cousin of the bride.

Serving as ushers are Denny Velazquez of Edmond, Okla., boyfriend of the maid of honor, and Tyler Diaz of Waterloo, a friend of the groom.