Emma Wahl
WATERLOO — Emma E. Wahl will be honored on her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She will also celebrate on June 30 with her family.
She was born on June 26, 1929, in rural Dysart to Oscar and Vera Trunck.
Her children are Kevin and Diana Sturtz, Teresa and Kevin Kool, Kent Sturtz and Dorothy Sobotka and Melissa and Alan Jackson, along with 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 214 Washington St., Apt. 212, Waterloo 50701.
