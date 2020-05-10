× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy Anniversary!

DIKE — Dennis and Vicky Emery are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married May 10, 1980, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Dennis retired from John Deere, and Vicky works for Cedar Falls Schools.

They have two children, Anya and Britt Myhr of Cedar Falls, along with Chris and Teryn Emery of Dike. They have seven grandchildren, Devin, Jesse, Alexander, and Raelynn Myhr, and Gunner, Hayden, and Ryker Emery.

Cards can be sent to 28708 215 St., Dike 50624.

