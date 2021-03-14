Elso (Loz) Reints

SHELL ROCK-Elso (Loz) Reints is celebrating his 94th birthday with a card shower.

He was born on March 15, 1927, in Shell Rock, to Frank and Emilie Siefkes Reints.

He later married Marjorie Sheaffer on February 20, 1955.

He was a farmer for many years.

Their family includes two children; Jeff and Micki Reints of Shell Rock, and Julie and Dennis Anderson of Cedar Falls. Four grandchildren; Brad and Stacey Reints of Shell Rock, Mike and Chelsea Anderson of Cedar Falls, Clayton and Casey Reints of Shell Rock, and Nicki Anderson of Olathe, Kansas. Six great-grandchildren; Connor and Macey Anderson, Adelaide, Beau, Jennifer, and Haley Reints.

Cards can be sent to: 32092 250th St., Shell Rock, 50670.

