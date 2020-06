× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elsena Kramer

CLARKSVILLE — Elsena Kramer is celebrating her 99th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 10, 1921, in Butler County, daughter of Steffen and Frances Timmer. She married Peter Kramer on Aug. 24, 1941.

Their family includes Diane (Ed) Renning, Darla (Dee) Dowden and Gary (Mary) Kramer as well as 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 115 N. Hilton Street, Room #105, Clarksville, 50619.

