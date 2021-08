Elner SassamanDENVER-Elner Sassaman is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower and open house.

Her daughters, Helen Bosley and Liz Gardner, are hosting an open house for Elner from 11 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 28, at the Denver City Hall, 100 Washington Street. (Use library entrance).

No gifts, please. Masks are mandatory to attend.

Cards can be sent to: Denver Sunset Nursing Home, 235 N. Mill Street, Denver, 50622.

