Elner Sassaman

CEDAR FALLS-Elner Sassaman will turn 100 years of age on March 28.

She mothered five children: Carol (Dick) Schirm (deceased), Karen (deceased) (LuRay) Meyer of Gladbrook, Helen (Herb) Bosley of Cedar Falls, Liz (Dan) Gardner of Rowley, and Jim (deceased) (Julie) Sassaman of Fredricksburg.

Her excellent gift of sewing ended at age 91, when she made her granddaughter’s wedding gown.

Even now, she does crossword puzzles, enjoys Bickford’s courtyard views, and twiddles her thumbs.

She would appreciate cards and letters addressed to her at: 5101 University Ave., Cedar Falls, 50613.

No phone calls please.

A future celebration is in the making. We will keep you posted.

