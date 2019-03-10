Try 3 months for $3

IOWA FALLS — Students on the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:

ALDEN — Autumn Schott, Emily Timmerman, Kayna Trenary

ALEXANDER — Dawn Nicholson

APLINGTON — Kerri Janssen and Cody Lyons.

ELDORA — Taylor Fox, Samantha Reinertson, Kevin Rewoldt, Jovis Shoemaker, Malcom Wright

GRUNDY CENTER — Megan Klammer

HAMPTON — Lydia Reichenbacher

HAZLETON — Alianna Holliday

IOWA FALLS — Laura Baker, Timothy Campbell, Danielle Cerna-Koehrsen, Dayna Dodd, Anneka Finn, Bethany Fisher, Brittany Fopma, Zachariah Garza, Shane Gast, Della Gritsch, Megan Hauser, Cecilia Leal, Marina Lindsay, Myriana Martinez-Rosario, Allee Mazoway, Nikole Meyer, Mikaela Miller, Carolina Montanez, Jayda Mulford, Jessica Off, Sara Qualley, Telyn Rainey, Abigail Richards, Alexa Schlemme, Emma Stephenson, Nathan Widmann

LINCOLN — Emily Engelkes

NEW HAMPTON — Blake Ohm

NEW PROVIDENCE — Holly Talbot

PARKERSBURG — Laikyn Miller

RADCLIFFE — Shelbey Fritz, Kalee Miles

ROKFORD — Kayla Schmidt

RUDD — Kayli Bender

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Tyler Rose

WATERLOO — Sydney Nystrom

WAVERLY — Maegan Bird

WELLSBURG — Joshua June

