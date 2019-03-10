IOWA FALLS — Students on the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:
ALDEN — Autumn Schott, Emily Timmerman, Kayna Trenary
ALEXANDER — Dawn Nicholson
APLINGTON — Kerri Janssen and Cody Lyons.
ELDORA — Taylor Fox, Samantha Reinertson, Kevin Rewoldt, Jovis Shoemaker, Malcom Wright
GRUNDY CENTER — Megan Klammer
HAMPTON — Lydia Reichenbacher
HAZLETON — Alianna Holliday
IOWA FALLS — Laura Baker, Timothy Campbell, Danielle Cerna-Koehrsen, Dayna Dodd, Anneka Finn, Bethany Fisher, Brittany Fopma, Zachariah Garza, Shane Gast, Della Gritsch, Megan Hauser, Cecilia Leal, Marina Lindsay, Myriana Martinez-Rosario, Allee Mazoway, Nikole Meyer, Mikaela Miller, Carolina Montanez, Jayda Mulford, Jessica Off, Sara Qualley, Telyn Rainey, Abigail Richards, Alexa Schlemme, Emma Stephenson, Nathan Widmann
LINCOLN — Emily Engelkes
NEW HAMPTON — Blake Ohm
NEW PROVIDENCE — Holly Talbot
PARKERSBURG — Laikyn Miller
RADCLIFFE — Shelbey Fritz, Kalee Miles
ROKFORD — Kayla Schmidt
RUDD — Kayli Bender
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Tyler Rose
WATERLOO — Sydney Nystrom
WAVERLY — Maegan Bird
WELLSBURG — Joshua June
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.