{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA FALLS — Students on the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:

ACKLEY — Aubrie Fisher, Meghan Heinz

ALDEN — Lucia Cisneros, Emily Timmerman

CHARLES CITY — Lindsey Lenehan

ELDORA — Taylor Fox, Nina Priske, Samantha Reinertson, Kevin Rewoldt, Jovis Shoemaker, Justyn Smith

HAMPTON — Dakota Sliter

HANSELL — Elizabeth Genz

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

IOWA FALLS — Ellie Baker, Brenda Barfels, Dayna Dodd, Anneka Finn, Brittany Fopma, Shane Gast, Megan Hauser, Patience Kauzlarich, Jena Loyd, Kalee Miles, Jessica Off, Charles Puffer, Sara Qualley, Alexa Schlemme, Emma Stephenson

NEW PROVDENCE — Holly Talbot

PARKERSBURG — Laikyn Miller

RADCLIFFE — Shelbey Fritz, Lindsey Larson

WAVERLY — Maegan Bird, Nicole Galligan

WELLSBURG — Nick Wiltfang

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments