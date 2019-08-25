IOWA FALLS — Students on the recent dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College include:
ACKLEY — Aubrie Fisher, Meghan Heinz
ALDEN — Lucia Cisneros, Emily Timmerman
CHARLES CITY — Lindsey Lenehan
ELDORA — Taylor Fox, Nina Priske, Samantha Reinertson, Kevin Rewoldt, Jovis Shoemaker, Justyn Smith
HAMPTON — Dakota Sliter
HANSELL — Elizabeth Genz
IOWA FALLS — Ellie Baker, Brenda Barfels, Dayna Dodd, Anneka Finn, Brittany Fopma, Shane Gast, Megan Hauser, Patience Kauzlarich, Jena Loyd, Kalee Miles, Jessica Off, Charles Puffer, Sara Qualley, Alexa Schlemme, Emma Stephenson
NEW PROVDENCE — Holly Talbot
PARKERSBURG — Laikyn Miller
RADCLIFFE — Shelbey Fritz, Lindsey Larson
WAVERLY — Maegan Bird, Nicole Galligan
WELLSBURG — Nick Wiltfang
