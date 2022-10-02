Ellison/65

CEDAR FALLS – Carl and Carol (Ahrens) Ellison have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 22, 1957, at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood.

He is retired from Rath Packing Co., and the University of Northern Iowa. She is a retired media associate with Cedar Falls Schools.

They are the parents of four children: Robin and Jack Greiger of Vinton, Todd and Becky Ellison of Cedar Falls, Rex and Gina Ellison of Texas, and Tracy Ellison of Cedar Falls.

There are 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.