Elliott/65

WATERLOO — Ken and Jody Elliott have observed their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ken Elliott and Jody Thomas were married July 3, 1955, in Waterloo.

Their family includes three children, Tony, Regina and Todd, along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.