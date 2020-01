Elk Run Heights native retires from CIA

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Richard Wurtz, a 1978 graduate of East High, has retired from the CIA.

After graduating with honors from the University of Northern Iowa (economics and mathematics), Richard obtained a master's degree in economics from the University of Iowa, where he served as an instructor.

Richard then worked in research at the Federal Reserve, where he monitored the economy and published research articles on trends.

As a career CIA officer officer, Richard provided intelligence on the priority national security issues to the nation's senior leadership, enforced trade and financial sanctions against rogue nations, and specialized in counterterrorism. He received numerous awards and letters of recognition, including from senior officials in the White House, the U.S. military and members of Congress.

As part of the global war on terror surrounding the 11 September 2001 attacks, Richard served overseas for nine years disrupting the activities of Islamic extremists and terrorists. For his work, Richard received numerous awards, including the William J. Casey Award for Outstanding Service in Counterterrorism and the Millennium Counterterrorism Campaign Medallion.