WATERLOO — Elizabeth (Liz) Porter is celebrating her 95th birthday.

Liz was born on Feb. 7, 1927, in Waterloo, to her parents Jack and Dorothy (Conley) Wood. She married Kenneth Porter in 1947; he passed away in 1988.

Their family includes children: Margie Domergue of Guernville, CA; Evelyn (Scott) Russell, Beverly (Nic) Ayala, and Kennith Jr. (Angie) all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her family is hosting an open house today from 1 to 3 p.m. at River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend St, Waterloo. Please bring any written memories or photos to be put into a memory Book for her.

Cards may be sent to 1137 E. Mitchell Ave, Waterloo 50702.

