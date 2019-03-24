Elizabeth "Betty" Collings

PARKERSBURG — Betty Collings will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.
She was born April 1, 1924, to Henry and Elizabeth DeGroote.
Her family includes Nancy (Keith Uhlenhopp) Kollmann of Parkersburg, Barb and Mike Plaehn of Gladbrook, Jill and Kevin Kalkwarf of Parkersburg and Gary (Diane DeBuhr) Collings of St. Clair, Mo., as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 1219 Circle Drive, Parkersburg 50665.
