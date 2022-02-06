 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth (Bettie) Ferguson

  • 0
020622-cel-bday-ferguson.jpeg

Elizabeth "Bettie" Ferguson 

WATERLOO — Elizabeth (Bettie) Ferguson will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Waterloo, to her parents John and Eva Krantz Callahan. Bettie married the late Thomas R. Ferguson in 1952.

Her family consists of four children, Mary, Tom, Steve and Dan, along with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bettie was a feature writer/reporter at the Waterloo Courier for 18 years and retired after working 10 years at Allen Hospital as the director of communications/marketing.

Birthday greetings may be sent to 1405 Asbury Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News