WATERLOO — Elizabeth (Bettie) Ferguson will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Waterloo, to her parents John and Eva Krantz Callahan. Bettie married the late Thomas R. Ferguson in 1952.

Her family consists of four children, Mary, Tom, Steve and Dan, along with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bettie was a feature writer/reporter at the Waterloo Courier for 18 years and retired after working 10 years at Allen Hospital as the director of communications/marketing.

Birthday greetings may be sent to 1405 Asbury Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0