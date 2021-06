Elfriede Biesanz

Elfriede Biesanz is celebrating her 100th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born on June 15, 1921, in Germany, to Jacob and Anna Reck (deceased).

She later married Robert Biesanz on May 4, 1944. He is now deceased.

Her family includes: Larry Biesanz of The Villages, Fla., one grandchild; Michael Biesanz of West Chester, Pa., and two great-grandchildren.

