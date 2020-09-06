Eilers/60
RAYMOND—Rudolph and Sandra Eilers are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner at a later date.
Rudolph Eilers married Sandra Schiess on August 27, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Mr. Eilers is retired from John Deere Tractor. Mrs. Eilers is a retired clerical worker for Country View Care Center.
Their family includes Jeff (Jan) Eilers of Ryan, Candy (Tony) Bass, and Mary (Mike) Leonard, all of Raymond. Their grandchildren are: Peter, Ted (Emily) and Cassie Eilers, Ashley Bass, Holly (Cory) Taylor, Meranda (Joey) Shillinglaw and Mikey (Anna) Leonard. Great-grandchildren are: Aiden and Peyton Bass, Huxley Taylor.
The whole family went to Keosauqua on a fishing trip in July to celebrate as well.
Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 18, Raymond, 50667.
