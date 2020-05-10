Happy Birthday, Eileen Humes!
INDEPENDENCE — Eileen Humes will be celebrating her 103rd birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2850 Brandon Diagonal Blvd., Independence, 50644.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
INDEPENDENCE — Eileen Humes will be celebrating her 103rd birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2850 Brandon Diagonal Blvd., Independence, 50644.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.