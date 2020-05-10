Eileen Humes
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Eileen Humes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eileen Humes

Eileen Humes

Happy Birthday, Eileen Humes!

INDEPENDENCE — Eileen Humes will be celebrating her 103rd birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2850 Brandon Diagonal Blvd., Independence, 50644.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News