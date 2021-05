Eileen Humes

INDEPENDENCE-Eileen Humes is celebrating her 104th birthday with a card shower.

Eileen was born on May 5, 1917.

Her family includes: Gary and Marilyn; along with two grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2850 Brandon Diagonal Blvd., Independence, 50644.

