Edward Herold

(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Edward A. Herold, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 18, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born July 3, 1924, in Cresco, son of Carl and Rose Reihle Herold. He married MaryAnn Reams on June 10, 1952, in Waterloo. She died May 31, 2000.
Eddie was employed as a welder with Rath Packing Co. until its closing in 1985. He later was a welder with various firms throughout the Midwest. Following retirement he cut, split and sold fire wood.
Survived by: a daughter, Jan (Daniel) Bebee of Waterloo; three sons, Doug (Roxanne) Herold of Waterloo, Paul (Nanette) Herold of Phoenix and David (Linda) Herold of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmore Herold of Waterloo; and a sister, Lillian Daughlenbaugh of Downey, Calif.
Preceded in death by: four sisters, Rose Harkness, Ruth Ratkovich, Eunella Dempewolf and Luella Burnikel; and two brothers, Wilfred and Cyril Herold.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
