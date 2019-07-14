{{featured_button_text}}
Edith Paustian

Edith Paustian

Edith Paustian

WAVERLY—Edith Paustian will celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday, July 8, with a card shower. She was born July 8, 1918, in Waterloo to George and Lydia Bentley. She married Gilbert J. Paustian on Jan. 18, 1939. Her family includes children Betty, Joyce and Ron. Cards may be sent to 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.

Edith Paustian

WAVERLY—Edith Paustian will celebrate her 101st  birthday Saturday, July 8, with a card shower.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was born July 8, 1918, in Waterloo to George and Lydia Bentley. She married Gilbert J. Paustian on Jan. 18, 1939.

Her family includes children Betty, Joyce and Ron.

Cards may be sent to 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments