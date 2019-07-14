Edith Paustian
WAVERLY—Edith Paustian will celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday, July 8, with a card shower. She was born July 8, 1918, in Waterloo to George and Lydia Bentley. She married Gilbert J. Paustian on Jan. 18, 1939. Her family includes children Betty, Joyce and Ron. Cards may be sent to 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.
